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Captain Morgan – Original Spiced Rum
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Spice up the flavor with our exquisite Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum. It’s an exceptional blend of Caribbean rum, natural flavors and spice, with notes of cinnamon, clove, and spice. Our Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum is gluten-free and perfect for enjoying neat or mixing in your favorite spiced up cocktail. Enjoy on nights out, staying in with friends, game days, or indulgent moments. Perfect for a long island iced tea cocktail. Includes one 70 proof 375 mL bottle of Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum. Please drink responsibly.