Captain Morgan – Original Spiced Rum Gift Set with NFL Tin Cup

1.75L Bottle From $ 28.99

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Spice it up with our classic Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum with an NFL Tin Cup attached. Our Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum is gluten-free and the perfect alcohol for pairing with your favorite mixers. It’s an exceptional blend of Caribbean rum, natural flavors and spice, with notes of cinnamon, clove, and spice. Enjoy on game days in the included NFL tin cup. For a delicious Captain Morgan & Cola, combine Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum and cola in your cup with ice, then stir, garnish with a lime wedge, and enjoy! Includes one 70 proof 1.75 L bottle of Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum with an NFL Tin Cup. Please drink responsibly.