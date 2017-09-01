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Captain Morgan – Original Spiced Rum
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Spice up the flavor with our exquisite Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum. It’s an exceptional blend of Caribbean rum, real Madagascar vanilla, natural flavors and spice, with notes of cinnamon, clove, and spice. Our Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum is gluten-free and perfect for enjoying neat or mixing in your favorite spiced up cocktail. Enjoy on nights out, staying in with friends, game days, or indulgent moments. For a delicious Captain Morgan & Cola, combine Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum and cola in a glass with ice, then stir, garnish with lime wedge, and enjoy! Includes one 70 proof 100 mL bottle of Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum. Please drink responsibly.