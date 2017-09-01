Captain Morgan – Original Spiced Rum

50ml Bottle From $ 2.39

200ml Bottle From $ 5.99

100ml Bottle From $ 7.49

375ml Bottle From $ 10.49

750ml Bottle From $ 16.49

10 Bottles 50ml From $ 17.49

1.75L Bottle From $ 21.49

1L Bottle From $ 22.64

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Spice up the flavor with our exquisite Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum. It’s an exceptional blend of Caribbean rum, natural flavors and spice, with notes of cinnamon, clove, and spice. Our Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum is gluten-free and perfect for enjoying neat or mixing in your favorite spiced up cocktail. Enjoy on nights out, staying in with friends, game days, or indulgent moments. Perfect for a long island iced tea cocktail. Includes one 70 proof 1 L bottle of Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum. Please drink responsibly.