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Captain Morgan Black Spiced Rum 750ml Bottle

Captain Morgan – Black Spiced Rum

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Spice it up with Captain Morgan Black Spiced Rum. This darker, bolder spiced rum has a deliciously smooth finish. It's perfect on its own or for adding a delicious kick to your favorite mixed drinks. Simply mix with lime, orange and pineapple juice, simple syrup and bitters for a delicious Zombie cocktail. Includes one 94.6 proof 750 mL bottle of Captain Morgan Black Spiced Rum. Drink responsibly, Captain's Orders!

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