Captain Morgan – Spiced Rum Gift Set with 50 ml Sliced Apple Spiced Rum

750ml Bottle From $ 22.74

1.75L Bottle From $ 32.49

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Spice it up with our classic Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum, packaged with a mini bottle of Captain Morgan Sliced Apple. Our original spiced rum is a secret blend with subtle notes of vanilla and caramel to create a smooth and medium-bodied taste. With less than 1 gram of sugar* and only 86 calories per serve,* Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum is gluten-free and perfect for pairing with your favorite mixers. There's a reason this is the #1 selling spiced rum in North America! Perfect for a long island iced tea cocktail. Includes one 70 proof 1.75 L bottle of Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum and one 70 proof 50 mL bottle of Captain Morgan Sliced Apple. Drink responsibly, Captain’s Orders!

*Per 1.5 oz. serving- Average Analysis: Calories 86, Carbohydrates .5g, Fat 0g, Protein 0g