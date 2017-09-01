Captain Morgan – Silver Spiced Rum

375ml Bottle From $ 9.99

750ml Bottle From $ 13.99

1L Bottle From $ 20.49

1.75L Bottle From $ 22.49

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For smooth and sweet flavor worthy of the Captain’s quarters, only Captain Morgan Silver Spiced Rum hits the mark. Whether in a white rum cocktail or on the rocks, this light rum is ready for wherever the trade winds blow. From the keel to the crow’s nest, no other tropical rum features as perfect of a vanilla-spice blend. So go ahead and spice up that cola, master your mojito recipe, or craft some classic rum cocktails for your crew. With Captain Morgan Silver Spiced Rum, you can expect smooth sailing with every sip. Includes one 70 proof 1.75 L bottle of Captain Morgan Silver Spiced Rum.