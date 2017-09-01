Naked Turtle – White Rum

750ml Bottle From $ 14.99

1L Bottle From $ 20.49

1.75L Bottle From $ 21.49

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Love and celebrate boldly with the crystal clear taste of The Naked Turtle White Rum. Our award-winning rum is crafted from quality sugarcane molasses and is five-times distilled with the pristine waters of the U.S. Virgin Islands. Unlike most rums, we’re bottled ‘naked,’ which means our rum never touches the inside of an oak barrel, making for a bright finish. Our gluten-free rum has no preservatives and is made with the same care and dedication we have for our turtle friends. Enjoy our conservation-friendly rum with lemon juice, agave nectar and cubes of watermelon in a chilled glass for a refreshing tasting Watermelon Rumrita. Includes one 80 proof 1.75 L bottle of White Rum. Please drink responsibly.