Martí – Plata Rum

750ml Bottle From $ 15.99

1L Bottle From $ 19.49

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Martí Plata is made by legendary distiller of custom quality rums, Ingenio Las Cabras, Republica de Panama. The production process is overseen by Carlos Esquivel, who controls the most important production details of Martí rums including growing the distillery’s own cane, using yeast isolated from the skin of pineapples grown on the estate and aging the rum in select American oak barrels previously used to mature bourbon.



As a relatively dry rum, Martí Plata serves as an excellent base for building classic rum cocktails.