Captain Morgan – White Rum
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Captain Morgan White Rum is five times distilled with fine cane molasses for a deliciously smooth taste with a subtly sweet twist. This 80 proof Captain Morgan White Rum is best enjoyed in a classic mojito with all the crew. Serve up alongside finger-licking chicken wings for a tasty get-together at yours. Includes one 80 proof 750 mL bottle of Captain Morgan White Rum.
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4.00
1 Review
- 1 year agoPatricia . - Verified buyer""