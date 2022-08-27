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Captain Morgan White Rum 750ml Bottle

Captain Morgan – White Rum

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Captain Morgan White Rum is five times distilled with fine cane molasses for a deliciously smooth taste with a subtly sweet twist. This 80 proof Captain Morgan White Rum is best enjoyed in a classic mojito with all the crew. Serve up alongside finger-licking chicken wings for a tasty get-together at yours. Includes one 80 proof 750 mL bottle of Captain Morgan White Rum.

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.00

1 Review
  • 1 year ago
    Patricia . - Verified buyer
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