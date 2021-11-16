Captain Morgan – White Rum

50ml Bottle From $ 2.50

200ml Bottle From $ 4.49

375ml Bottle From $ 6.99

750ml Bottle From $ 10.99

1L Bottle From $ 17.49

1.75L Bottle From $ 20.49

1.75L Bottle From $ 23.49

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Captain Morgan White Rum is five times distilled with fine cane molasses for a deliciously smooth taste with a subtly sweet twist. This 80 proof Captain Morgan White Rum is best enjoyed in a classic mojito with all the crew. Serve up alongside finger-licking chicken wings for a tasty get-together at yours. Includes one 80 proof 1.75 L bottle of Captain Morgan White Rum.