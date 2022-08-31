Bacardi – Superior Rum |

50ml Bottle From $ 2.40

1L Bottle From $ 4.99

200ml Bottle From $ 5.99

375ml Bottle From $ 9.49

750ml Bottle From $ 14.49

1.75L Bottle From $ 20.74

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91 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. This is clean and classic, from the citrusy aroma to the light, crisp flavor, with endnotes of ginger and coriander. Add handfuls of mint, and stir up a pitcher of mojitos.