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Bacardi Superior Rum 1L Bottle

Bacardi – Superior Rum

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91 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. This is clean and classic, from the citrusy aroma to the light, crisp flavor, with endnotes of ginger and coriander. Add handfuls of mint, and stir up a pitcher of mojitos.

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.83

6 Reviews
  • 1 year ago
    Mary P. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 1 year ago
    Mary P. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Mary P. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Mary P. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

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    B
    Shelly . - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Great for mixing!

    Great cocktail mixing!
    Priscilla B. - Verified buyer