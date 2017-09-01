Deliver now
Enter a Delivery Address
Barton Light Rum 1L Bottle

Barton – Light Rum

Set delivery address to see local pricing

Consistent taste. Light-bodied with a smooth rich character. The Barton name communicates authenticity in the category. Good straight, on the rocks, or in mixed drinks. An ideal gift for special occasions. The authentic taste of the Caribbean with a rich, mellow flavor. Ideal straight up or in mixed drinks. A quality addition to the famous Barton family name at a value.

More By Barton

You May Also Like

Often Bought With