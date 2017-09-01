Barton – Light Rum

1L Bottle From $ 8.49

1.75L Bottle From $ 14.49

750ml Bottle From $ 14.99

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Consistent taste. Light-bodied with a smooth rich character. The Barton name communicates authenticity in the category. Good straight, on the rocks, or in mixed drinks. An ideal gift for special occasions. The authentic taste of the Caribbean with a rich, mellow flavor. Ideal straight up or in mixed drinks. A quality addition to the famous Barton family name at a value.