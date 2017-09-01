Gustoso – Artisnal Rum

750ml Bottle From $ 23.49

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Made from 100% cane sugar from fields in the eastern hills of of Uruapan, Michoacan. A smooth, richly-flavored, medium-bodied dark golden rum with depth and woody complexity. Not as sweet as many Caribbean rums, Gustoso rum is a must for serious rum aficionados and rum mixologist seeking a Mexican twist to tradition.