Bacardi – Gold Rum
|
Set delivery address to see local pricing
Product of Puerto Rico. Hints of caramel and vanilla on the nose with a nicely balanced finish. 80 Proof
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
4.77
13 Reviews
- 1 month agoCaitlin R. - Verified buyer
- 7 months agoThomas . - Verified buyer""
- 10 months ago
Light stiff oneLight stiff oneAlantae H. - Verified buyer""
- 10 months agoAngelique H. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year ago
Smooth andSmokeyAndrew B. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoGail S. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoChristopher C. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoBazooka J. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
Great flavor!I like to sip rum straight, and it’s great when the rum has a bit of flavor instead of just straight burn.T. R. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
After mixCoolGeorge S. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
‘Tis the spirit for a true pirate!Smooth and spicy.Daniel S. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Fast and convenientDelivery was fast and easyHallie W. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
AmazballsWhat else is there to say? It was great. Got litty as a tittySherilyn C. - Verified buyer