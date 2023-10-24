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Bacardi Gold Rum 750ml Bottle

Bacardi – Gold Rum

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Product of Puerto Rico. Hints of caramel and vanilla on the nose with a nicely balanced finish. 80 Proof

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.77

13 Reviews
  • 1 month ago
    Caitlin R. - Verified buyer
  • 7 months ago
    Thomas . - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 10 months ago

    Light stiff one

    Light stiff one
    Alantae H. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 10 months ago
    Angelique H. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 1 year ago

    Smooth and

    Smokey
    Andrew B. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 1 year ago
    Gail S. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Christopher C. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Bazooka J. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Great flavor!

    I like to sip rum straight, and it’s great when the rum has a bit of flavor instead of just straight burn.
    T. R. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    After mix

    Cool
    George S. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    ‘Tis the spirit for a true pirate!

    Smooth and spicy.
    Daniel S. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Fast and convenient

    Delivery was fast and easy
    Hallie W. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Amazballs

    What else is there to say? It was great. Got litty as a titty
    Sherilyn C. - Verified buyer