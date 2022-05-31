Ratings overview

1 year ago T. R. - Verified buyer

1 year ago T. R. - Verified buyer

1 year ago T. R. - Verified buyer

1 year ago My go-to rum of choice. I like to sip on rum straight, and this is the best tasting one I’ve tasted that also keeps me buzzed and happy (I sober up quickly). 10/10 would suggest to a friend, and will most surely be buying again. T. R. - Verified buyer

1 year ago T. R. - Verified buyer

1 year ago Don G. - Verified buyer

1 year ago Alexis C. - Verified buyer

2 years ago My fave by far This is always going to be my go-to sipper. It needs nothing but itself. T. R. - Verified buyer

2 years ago Subtle flavor is on point! My favorite rum to sip on. Its subtle flavor makes it great for those of us who like to sip it straight. T. R. - Verified buyer

3 years ago Party time Made for sharing Ohirenua G. - Verified buyer