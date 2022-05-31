Bacardi – Gold Rum
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Product of Puerto Rico. Hints of caramel and vanilla on the nose with a nicely balanced finish. 80 Proof
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
11 Reviews
- 1 year agoT. R. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoT. R. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoT. R. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
My go-to rum of choice.I like to sip on rum straight, and this is the best tasting one I’ve tasted that also keeps me buzzed and happy (I sober up quickly). 10/10 would suggest to a friend, and will most surely be buying again.T. R. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoT. R. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoDon G. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoAlexis C. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
My fave by farThis is always going to be my go-to sipper. It needs nothing but itself.T. R. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
Subtle flavor is on point!My favorite rum to sip on. Its subtle flavor makes it great for those of us who like to sip it straight.T. R. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Party timeMade for sharingOhirenua G. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Best light gold rum for mixing.Crowd pleaser, easy mixer for a wide variety of rum drinks.Steven . - Verified buyer