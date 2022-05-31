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Bacardi Gold Rum 1.75L Bottle

Bacardi – Gold Rum

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Product of Puerto Rico. Hints of caramel and vanilla on the nose with a nicely balanced finish. 80 Proof

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

11 Reviews
  • 1 year ago
    T. R. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    T. R. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    T. R. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    My go-to rum of choice.

    I like to sip on rum straight, and this is the best tasting one I’ve tasted that also keeps me buzzed and happy (I sober up quickly). 10/10 would suggest to a friend, and will most surely be buying again.
    T. R. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    T. R. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Don G. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Alexis C. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    My fave by far

    This is always going to be my go-to sipper. It needs nothing but itself.
    T. R. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Subtle flavor is on point!

    My favorite rum to sip on. Its subtle flavor makes it great for those of us who like to sip it straight.
    T. R. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Party time

    Made for sharing
    Ohirenua G. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Best light gold rum for mixing.

    Crowd pleaser, easy mixer for a wide variety of rum drinks.
    Steven . - Verified buyer