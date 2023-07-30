Ratings overview

4 months ago Lorese L. - Verified buyer

5 months ago Lorese L. - Verified buyer

1 year ago Anishuaw L. - Verified buyer ""

1 year ago Mix it with Pineapple Smirnoff, Awesome! Mix it with Pineapple Smirnoff, Awesome! Terri P. - Verified buyer ""

1 year ago Lorese L. - Verified buyer

1 year ago Taste good Taste good Lorese L. - Verified buyer

2 years ago Delicious Love my Malibu. Christie J. - Verified buyer

2 years ago smooth Good with cake Lexie Z. - Verified buyer

3 years ago A chill vibe drink It was really good. Ricky A. - Verified buyer

3 years ago Good Good for mix drinks Arlena . - Verified buyer

3 years ago Delicious Perfect for a piña colada. Tessa M. - Verified buyer

3 years ago Great for Sangria! ...Adds that thing you didn’t know was missing. Also good with just OJ, sparkle water and a splash of lime for a summer spritzer. Katie . - Verified buyer

3 years ago It was very smooth, with a full taste of flavor in every sip! I like drinks that give me the buzz without the burn. Ortavia W. - Verified buyer