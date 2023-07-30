Malibu – Original Rum
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Product of Barbados. Coconut flavored. 42 Proof
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
14 Reviews
- 4 months agoLorese L. - Verified buyer
- 5 months agoLorese L. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoAnishuaw L. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year ago
Mix it with Pineapple Smirnoff, Awesome!Mix it with Pineapple Smirnoff, Awesome!Terri P. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoLorese L. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
Taste goodTaste goodLorese L. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
DeliciousLove my Malibu.Christie J. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
smoothGood with cakeLexie Z. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
A chill vibe drinkIt was really good.Ricky A. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
GoodGood for mix drinksArlena . - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
DeliciousPerfect for a piña colada.Tessa M. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Great for Sangria!...Adds that thing you didn’t know was missing. Also good with just OJ, sparkle water and a splash of lime for a summer spritzer.Katie . - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
It was very smooth, with a full taste of flavor in every sip!I like drinks that give me the buzz without the burn.Ortavia W. - Verified buyer
I like rum, I like coconut, put the two together, and yum! Nothing else need be said.I like rum, I like coconut, put the two together, and yum! Nothing else need be said.JBJim B.