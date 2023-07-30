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Malibu Original Rum 750ml Bottle

Malibu – Original Rum

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Product of Barbados. Coconut flavored. 42 Proof

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

14 Reviews
  • 4 months ago
    Lorese L. - Verified buyer
  • 5 months ago
    Lorese L. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Anishuaw L. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 1 year ago

    Mix it with Pineapple Smirnoff, Awesome!

    Mix it with Pineapple Smirnoff, Awesome!
    Terri P. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 1 year ago
    Lorese L. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Taste good

    Taste good
    Lorese L. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Delicious

    Love my Malibu.
    Christie J. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    smooth

    Good with cake
    Lexie Z. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    A chill vibe drink

    It was really good.
    Ricky A. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Good

    Good for mix drinks
    Arlena . - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Delicious

    Perfect for a piña colada.
    Tessa M. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Great for Sangria!

    ...Adds that thing you didn’t know was missing. Also good with just OJ, sparkle water and a splash of lime for a summer spritzer.
    Katie . - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    It was very smooth, with a full taste of flavor in every sip!

    I like drinks that give me the buzz without the burn.
    Ortavia W. - Verified buyer

  • I like rum, I like coconut, put the two together, and yum! Nothing else need be said.

    I like rum, I like coconut, put the two together, and yum! Nothing else need be said.
    JB
    Jim B.