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Captain Morgan Grapefruit Rum 750ml Bottle

Captain Morgan – Grapefruit Rum

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Mix it up with Captain Morgan Grapefruit Rum. A summer’s sunset in a bottle, it adds the taste of the Caribbean to your cocktails. At 70 proof, our gluten-free Captain Morgan Grapefruit Rum offers a ripe, juicy ruby red grapefruit profile balanced with background notes of molasses and tropical fruit. For a unique drink, combine Captain Morgan Grapefruit Rum with your favorite mixer. Includes one 70 proof 750 mL bottle of Captain Morgan Grapefruit Rum. Drink responsibly, Captain’s Orders!

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