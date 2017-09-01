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Captain Morgan – Sweet Chili Lime
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A touch of sweet with a kick of heat with the new Captain Morgan Sweet Chili Lime. Bright, citrusy, and tangy, it’s the perfect balanced blend of sweetness with notes of lime and slightly spicy chili. Enjoy this 70 proof Captain Morgan as a Sweet Heat shot serve, over ice, or in a Spicy Rum Daiquiri cocktail. Easy to mix, with zesty aromas and bold citrus notes that lead to a spicy finish, this is one for the rum lovers who like a touch of sweet, and a kick of heat. Escape to your favorite rooftop, outdoor get-together, or lounge chair and share with your crew. Includes one 70 proof 50 mL bottle of Captain Morgan (Caribbean Rum with Natural Flavors). Please drink responsibly