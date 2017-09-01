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Captain Morgan – Cherry Vanilla Rum
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Mix up your next gathering with the unexpected yet delicious taste of Captain Morgan Cherry Vanilla Rum. With the sweet and fruity combination of black cherry and vanilla, Captain Morgan Cherry Vanilla Rum offers up a delicious glass of nostalgia with its classic taste. Perfect for a cherry vanilla bombshell cocktail. Includes one 60 proof 750 mL bottle of Captain Morgan Cherry Vanilla Rum. Drink responsibly, Captain’s Orders!