Captain Morgan – Sliced Apple

50ml Bottle From $ 2.49

750ml Bottle From $ 13.99

1L Bottle From $ 24.99

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The crisp, balanced flavors of Captain Morgan Sliced Apple make this temptingly delicious spiced rum a cut above the rest. Captain Morgan Sliced Apple takes all the flavor of spiced rum and fuses it with bold notes of juicy, fresh apple slices and a subtle hint of ginger. With just 100 calories per serving,* this fully flavored gluten-free rum is delicious enough to enjoy on the rocks or as a shot. Includes one 70 proof 1 L bottle of Captain Morgan Sliced Apple. Drink responsibly, Captain’s Orders! *Per 1.5 oz serving