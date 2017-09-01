Captain Morgan – Grapefruit Rum

50ml Bottle From $ 2.43

750ml Bottle From $ 7.99

1L Bottle From $ 11.50

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Mix it up with Captain Morgan Grapefruit Rum. A summer’s sunset in a bottle, it adds the taste of the Caribbean to your cocktails. At 70 proof, our gluten-free Captain Morgan Grapefruit Rum offers a ripe, juicy ruby red grapefruit profile balanced with background notes of molasses and tropical fruit. For a unique drink, combine Captain Morgan Grapefruit Rum with your favorite mixer. Includes one 70 proof 1 L bottle of Captain Morgan Grapefruit Rum. Drink responsibly, Captain’s Orders!