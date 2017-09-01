Captain Morgan – Pineapple Rum

1.75L Bottle From $ 22.38

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Captain Morgan Pineapple is fruity and ripe for splashing into tasty mixers and colorful cocktails. This 70 proof Captain Morgan Pineapple is best enjoyed at a backyard BBQ with all the crew. Dash into a classic rum punch recipe for an even fruitier twist or keep it breezy with a simple Captain Morgan Pineapple and Pineapple Juice - for those who like their pineapple with a side of pineapple. Includes one 70 proof 1.75 L bottle of Captain Morgan Pineapple (Caribbean Rum with Natural Flavors).