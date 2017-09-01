Captain Morgan – Coconut Rum

1.75L Bottle From $ 22.38

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Captain Morgan Coconut is sweet, delicate and creamy. It’s the perfect mix for any of your favorite summertime cocktails. This 70 proof Captain Morgan is best enjoyed on a sunny afternoon with all the crew and your crews’ mates too. With a background of citrus and tropical fruits, balanced with notes of molasses, this Captain is made for the best beach cocktails. Blend up a batch of frozen pina coladas for your mates and kick back in the sunshine, whether you’re in your own backyard or hanging by the coast. Includes one 70 proof 1.75 L bottle of Captain Morgan Coconut (Caribbean Rum with Natural Flavors).