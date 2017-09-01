Ron Zacapa – Edición Negra Rum

750ml Bottle From $ 60.99

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Zacapa Edición Negra is masterfully crafted in Guatemala using the first press of sugar cane and aged 2300m 'Above the Clouds' to slow the aging process, developing layers of aromas and flavors within the rum. Zacapa Edición Negra is made of a blend of rums between 6 and 24 years old and is inspired by the natural elements of Guatemala including the dark fire of its volcanoes. Edición Negra is aged in select barrels including double charred American oak casks, creating a rich, dark rum with a smoky intensity. Every bottle of Edición Negra is adorned with a hand-woven petate band crafted by our community of over 700 Guatemalan weavers. Zacapa Edición Negra is best served neat or on the rocks and provides a smoky twist to your dark spirits classic cocktails. Includes one 86 proof, 750 mL bottle of Zacapa Edición Negra Rum. Please drink responsibly.