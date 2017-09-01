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Myers's Original Dark Rum 50ml Bottle

Myers's – Original Dark Rum

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Myers’s Rum is produced from pure Jamaican sugarcane juice that is boiled into molasses, fermented, and then distilled using both continuous and pot still distillation methods. After distillation, the rum is matured in white oak barrels. It is this final aging period that contributes to Myers’s distinctive color, aroma, and taste.

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