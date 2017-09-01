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Zaya – 16 Year Gran Reserva Rum
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Zaya is a premium aged rum for those looking for both quality and versatility–something to feel confident about in your bar. Whether savoring on the rocks or adding complexity to a cocktail, Zaya is a self-assured rum that can hold its own or play nicely with others depending on what the situation calls for.