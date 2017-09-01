Ron Zacapa – XO Rum

750ml Bottle From $ 27.58

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Zacapa XO is masterfully crafted in Guatemala using the first press of sugar cane and aged 2300m 'Above the Clouds' to slow the aging process, developing layers of aromas and flavors within the rum. Zacapa XO is a unique balance of complex aromas and flavors resulting from the exclusive blend of reserve rums. We hand select rums aged between 6 and 25 years in our dynamic “Sistema Solera.” Older and younger rums are then blended as they age in a sequence of barrels that previously stored robust American whiskeys, delicate Sherries, fine Pedro Ximénez wines and finished in French oak casks which previously aged Cognac. Zacapa XO is best enjoyed neat or on the rocks and pairs beautifully with dark chocolate and desserts. Includes one 80 proof 750 mL bottle of Zacapa XO Rum. Please drink responsibly.