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Bumbu – The Original Craft Rum
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First Class sugar cane from across the West Indies. Aged up to 15 years in bourbon barrels. These medium charred barrels give rich color and enhance the vanilla taste notes in it's taste profile.
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
3 years ago
So good
Love the banana extract
Jamie M. - Verified buyer
3 years ago
Literally transports you to an island instantly.
Super smooth, almost tastes like a hint of banana at the end.
3 years ago
Super smooth with a fruity banana flavor finish.
Tasted like it was crafted with care.
3 years ago
Smooth, sweet and flavorful
Hints of banana extract, vanilla, chocolate and cinnamon make this one of the best rums I’ve ever drank. Easy to sip on a cube of ice and a delicious cocktail with a splash of coke!
Jamie M. - Verified buyer