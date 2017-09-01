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Banks 5 Island Blend Rum 750ml Bottle

Banks – 5 Island Blend Rum

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A blend of rums from five distilleries, each aged between three and twelve years then filtered to remove the colour. The rums are from Trinidad, Jamaica, Barbados and Guyana, with the intriguing addition of some Batavia Arrack from Java. As you'd expect, this is a big, characterful rum that sits well in a posh daiquiri.

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