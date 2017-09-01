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Hornitos – Strawberry Tamarind Margarita
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SHAKE, POUR, SALUD! A celebratory range of premium, premade margaritas, inspired by Jalisco’s flavors and naturally sweetened with agave nectar. Hornitos® Margarita - Strawberry Tamarind is a bold take on premixed margaritas. Made with real Plata Tequila, lush strawberries, and bright tamarind flavor.