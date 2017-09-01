Crafthouse Cocktails – Moscow Mule

200ml Bottle From $ 5.49

1.75L Bottle From $ 27.99

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The Moscow Mule was one of a group of cocktails created in the 1940’s to promote vodka as a spirit in the US. Combining vodka with bold, spicy ginger beer and lime in a unique copper mug, the drink became an instant classic. We make ours thoughtfully, using only the highest quality ingredients. As a result our Moscow Mule has likewise become one of our most popular cocktails.