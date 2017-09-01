Crafthouse Cocktails – Pineapple Daiquiri

200ml Bottle From $ 5.49

750ml Bottle From $ 22.49

1.75L Bottle From $ 27.99

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A perfectly balanced spin-off of the classic daiquiri, our Pineapple Daiquiri blends Plantation Stiggins’ Fancy Pineapple Rum, their 5 Years Barbados aged rum, real lime and a dash of Angostura island-spiced bitters. It is 100% all-natural and gluten-free.



Serve a Pineapple Daiquiri over ice garnished with lime, a pineapple wedge or pineapple fronds.