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Crafthouse Cocktails – Pineapple Daiquiri
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A perfectly balanced spin-off of the classic daiquiri, our Pineapple Daiquiri blends Plantation Stiggins’ Fancy Pineapple Rum, their 5 Years Barbados aged rum, real lime and a dash of Angostura island-spiced bitters. It is 100% all-natural and gluten-free.
Serve a Pineapple Daiquiri over ice garnished with lime, a pineapple wedge or pineapple fronds.