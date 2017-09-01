Deliver now
Enter a Delivery Address
Crafthouse Cocktails Gold Rush 750ml Bottle

Crafthouse Cocktails – Gold Rush

Set delivery address to see local pricing

Since the day it was created at the original Milk & Honey bar on New York’s Lower East Side, the Gold Rush has been a modern-day classic — in an era of "classic" classics. In essence, it is a perfectly-balanced bourbon whiskey sour made with honey syrup. We add a dash of aromatic bitters for depth and complexity.

Serve our Gold Rush over ice, garnished with citrus twists, ginger, fresh berries or fresh mint

More By Crafthouse Cocktails

You May Also Like

Often Bought With