Hornitos – Plata Tequila

375ml Bottle From $ 8.99

1L Bottle From $ 26.49

1.75L Bottle From $ 40.99

Check Availability Set delivery address to see local pricing

If "Out of Stock" Contact me

For a smooth tasting tequila made from 100% blue agave, look no further than Hornitos Plata Tequila. Enjoyable start to finish, this pure delivery of true agave flavor benefits from Hornitos' unique cultivation and distillation process. With a floral and herbal aroma with fruity citrus notes, this agave-forward tequila has a slight citrus note with a medium-bodied, briefly warm and smooth and dry finish. Savor this expertly crafted tequila on its own or in cocktails like the Paloma, allowing its clean and fresh character to shine through. Hailing from Tequila, Jalisco in Mexico, Hornitos Tequila (named after the “little ovens” used to roast agave) was introduced to the world in 1950 by founder Don Francisco Javier Sauza in honor of Mexican Independence Day.