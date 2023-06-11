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Hornitos Plata Tequila 750ml Bottle

Hornitos – Plata Tequila

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Product of Mexico. Floral, herbal notes with a clean 100 agave flavor. 80 Proof

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

12 Reviews
  • 5 months ago
    Joey V. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 11 months ago
    Elliott K. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 1 year ago
    Marie H. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 1 year ago
    Caelite M. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Kristen D. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Hilary - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Great Value

    It tastes like the expensive pee, but is half the price.
    ELLIOTT K. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Yep

    That’s fine
    Cody S. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    It’s Still Tequila

    It ruins me like the rest of’em, but it’s slightly cheaper!
    ELLIOTT K. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    It was an excellent addition to my margaritas.

    I noticed this was the tequila used in the on the rocks premixed cocktails a friend purchased for a party and I thought I’d try it out and I’m glad that I did because it was great and everyone loved it.
    Aaron K. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Item 9

    Bn
    Thomas H. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Christine K. - Verified buyer