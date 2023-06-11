Hornitos – Plata Tequila
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Product of Mexico. Floral, herbal notes with a clean 100 agave flavor. 80 Proof
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
12 Reviews
- 5 months agoJoey V. - Verified buyer""
- 11 months agoElliott K. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoMarie H. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoCaelite M. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoKristen D. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoHilary - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
Great ValueIt tastes like the expensive pee, but is half the price.ELLIOTT K. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
YepThat’s fineCody S. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
It’s Still TequilaIt ruins me like the rest of’em, but it’s slightly cheaper!ELLIOTT K. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
It was an excellent addition to my margaritas.I noticed this was the tequila used in the on the rocks premixed cocktails a friend purchased for a party and I thought I’d try it out and I’m glad that I did because it was great and everyone loved it.Aaron K. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Item 9BnThomas H. - Verified buyer
- 3 years agoChristine K. - Verified buyer