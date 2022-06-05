Tres Generaciones – Añejo Tequila |

750ml Bottle From $ 36.99

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The first exquisite small batch of Tres Generaciones Tequila, just 100 numbered ceramic bottles, was created by Third Generation Don Francisco Javier Sauza as a memorial to his family’s 100 years of wisdom, skill, and courage. When close friends and family tasted this tequila that was so exquisite and so refined, Don Francisco decided that every tequila lover deserved the chance to enjoy this tribute to his family’s achievements. Tres Generaciones Anejo has a rich, 100% blue agave flavor enhanced by 12 months in toasted American Oak barrels where it gains its delicate amber hue, an array of subtle flavors, and its unique smooth, smoky finish.