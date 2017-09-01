Puerto Bello – Añejo Tequila

750ml Bottle From $ 38.99

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Pure delicacy. Develops sweet aromas of apple and fruits. This Añejo is ideal to drink it on the rocks because of its sense of apple and nut in the nose, and wood on the palate. Aged for 1.5 years in white american oak barrels.



The red and semi-arid land of Los Altos de Jalisco is rich in minerals, perfect for the growth of a plant with a much more fruity taste from which Puerto Bello Tequila is extracted. Made in small batches production processes and fermented playing classical music while the mixture rests. This process is one of the main distinctions of Puerto Bello.