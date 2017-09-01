Patrón – 7 Años Extra Añejo Tequila

750ml Bottle From $ 89.39

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Our rarest tequila yet, aged seven years to perfection. Patrón Añejo 7 Años is the one of the rarest tequilas made at Hacienda Patrón distillery in Jalisco, Mexico. The finest 100% Weber Blue Agave is harvested, baked, distilled and then aged in French oak barrels for seven years. It is presented in a hand-blown glass replica of the very first Patrón bottle.