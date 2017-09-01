Gran Patrón – Piedra Extra Añejo Tequila

750ml Bottle From $ 324.99

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Aged for over three years for a rich and balanced taste. Gran Patrón Piedra is made from the finest 100% Weber Blue Agave and is crafted using the centuries-old tahona process at Hacienda Patrón distillery in Jalisco, Mexico. It’s aged in a combination of French Limousin and new American oak barrels for four years and is presented in a distinctive crystal bottle and elegant box.