Deliver now
Enter a Delivery Address
Gran Patrón Piedra Extra Añejo Tequila 750ml Bottle

Gran Patrón – Piedra Extra Añejo Tequila

Set delivery address to see local pricing

Aged for over three years for a rich and balanced taste. Gran Patrón Piedra is made from the finest 100% Weber Blue Agave and is crafted using the centuries-old tahona process at Hacienda Patrón distillery in Jalisco, Mexico. It’s aged in a combination of French Limousin and new American oak barrels for four years and is presented in a distinctive crystal bottle and elegant box.

More By Patrón

You May Also Like

Often Bought With