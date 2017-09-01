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Gran Patrón Burdeos Añejo Tequila 750ml Bottle

Gran Patrón – Burdeos Añejo Tequila

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A luxury añejo tequila finished in Bordeaux wine barrels. Gran Patrón Burdeos is made from the finest 100% Weber Blue Agave, is distilled and then aged in American and French oak barrels at Hacienda Patrón distillery in Jalisco, Mexico. It’s then distilled again and racked in vintage Bordeaux barrels.

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