Don Julio – Añejo Tequila
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Expect a profile of fresh agave-forward blanco tequila, crystal clear and crisp. Great for cocktails or sipping neat. 40% ABV.
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
15 Reviews
- 7 months agoShawn R. - Verified buyer""
- 8 months agoReuben K. - Verified buyer""
- 8 months agoScott J. - Verified buyer""
- 10 months agoJohnny B. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year ago
Love this tequilaGoes well with pineapple juice !LaShon . - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoSaferrah W. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoAbraham . - Verified buyer
- 2 years agoYesenia S. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
GreatThe good stuffGerardo B. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Smooth and deliciousSipping on the rocks is bestAllie R. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
HelloHelloDaniel . - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
DopeAddTriston . - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Great!Very smoothAudra . - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Very smoothNo chaser neededAudra . - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
One of my everyday favorites, but still special!Sip, don’t chug this one. Don’t ice it, don’t mix it, just sip it.Rafael B. - Verified buyer