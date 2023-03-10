Deliver now
Enter a Delivery Address
Don Julio 1942 Añejo Tequila 750ml Bottle

Don Julio – 1942 Añejo Tequila

|

Set delivery address to see local pricing

A favorite in the añejo tequila world, it brings fresh agave-forward blanco tequila, crystal clear and crisp. Great for cocktails or sipping neat. 40% ABV.

More By Don Julio

You May Also Like

Often Bought With

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

24 Reviews
  • 8 months ago
    Akinola o. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 10 months ago
    Sylvia D. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 1 year ago
    Aditi . - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 1 year ago
    Brandon M. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 1 year ago
    Jonas J. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 1 year ago
    Austin T. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 1 year ago
    Joseph E. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 1 year ago
    Christine B. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    A sipping drink, do not shoot.

    This tequila is meant to be sipped on the rocks. Do not encourage shots.
    Jose A. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Very smooth, best tequila that I’ve tried

    Very smooth, best tequila that I’ve tried
    Gina D. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    smooth

    Nice smooth tequila
    Nicholas . - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Very clean

    Very good choice
    HABIB . - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    The smoothest sip

    The smoothest
    Isaac Z. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Yup

    Tuff
    Laik L. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Best drink to have ever existed

    For the people that don’t like the taste of liquor it’s the smoothest drink you’ll ever have
    Brittney C. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Tight

    Smooth
    Robert . - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Smooth

    Good taste
    Karla H. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Amazing

    It’s smooth and clean
    Brian H. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Great

    Great
    Amber B. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Great sipping tequila

    Smooth if you add a little water or ice let it melt and it’s great
    Lev P. - Verified buyer