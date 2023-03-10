Don Julio – 1942 Añejo Tequila
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A favorite in the añejo tequila world, it brings fresh agave-forward blanco tequila, crystal clear and crisp. Great for cocktails or sipping neat. 40% ABV.
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
24 Reviews
- 8 months agoAkinola o. - Verified buyer""
- 10 months agoSylvia D. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoAditi . - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoBrandon M. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoJonas J. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoAustin T. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoJoseph E. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoChristine B. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
A sipping drink, do not shoot.This tequila is meant to be sipped on the rocks. Do not encourage shots.Jose A. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
Very smooth, best tequila that I’ve triedVery smooth, best tequila that I’ve triedGina D. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
smoothNice smooth tequilaNicholas . - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Very cleanVery good choiceHABIB . - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
The smoothest sipThe smoothestIsaac Z. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
YupTuffLaik L. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Best drink to have ever existedFor the people that don’t like the taste of liquor it’s the smoothest drink you’ll ever haveBrittney C. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
TightSmoothRobert . - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
SmoothGood tasteKarla H. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
AmazingIt’s smooth and cleanBrian H. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
GreatGreatAmber B. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Great sipping tequilaSmooth if you add a little water or ice let it melt and it’s greatLev P. - Verified buyer