Ratings overview

8 months ago Akinola o. - Verified buyer ""

10 months ago Sylvia D. - Verified buyer ""

1 year ago Aditi . - Verified buyer ""

1 year ago Brandon M. - Verified buyer ""

1 year ago Jonas J. - Verified buyer ""

1 year ago Austin T. - Verified buyer ""

1 year ago Joseph E. - Verified buyer ""

1 year ago Christine B. - Verified buyer

2 years ago A sipping drink, do not shoot. This tequila is meant to be sipped on the rocks. Do not encourage shots. Jose A. - Verified buyer

2 years ago Very smooth, best tequila that I’ve tried Very smooth, best tequila that I’ve tried Gina D. - Verified buyer

3 years ago smooth Nice smooth tequila Nicholas . - Verified buyer

3 years ago Very clean Very good choice HABIB . - Verified buyer

3 years ago The smoothest sip The smoothest Isaac Z. - Verified buyer

3 years ago Yup Tuff Laik L. - Verified buyer

3 years ago Best drink to have ever existed For the people that don’t like the taste of liquor it’s the smoothest drink you’ll ever have Brittney C. - Verified buyer

3 years ago Tight Smooth Robert . - Verified buyer

3 years ago Smooth Good taste Karla H. - Verified buyer

3 years ago Amazing It’s smooth and clean Brian H. - Verified buyer

3 years ago Great Great Amber B. - Verified buyer