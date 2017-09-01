Don Julio x Peggy Gou – 1942 Añejo Tequila

750ml Bottle From $ 206.89

Check Availability Set delivery address to see local pricing

If "Out of Stock" Contact me

Tequila Don Julio 1942 and world-renowned DJ, producer and culture powerhouse Peggy Gou have teamed up for a collector’s item like no other: Don Julio 194구. Designed in collaboration with Peggy, this limited-edition bottle blends high fashion with streetwear edge. It comes in a striking mint green with a holographic 194구 label, merging her signature "구" branding with Don Julio’s iconic style. The sleek chrome cap and reflective finish make it a true statement piece. Each bottle encapsulates her bold spirit while embodying the refined craftsmanship that defines Don Julio 1942. This is more than just a bottle of tequila—it’s a celebration of living life to the fullest, embracing boldness, and creating extraordinary experiences that linger in your memory long after the night ends.