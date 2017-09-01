DeLeón – Añejo Tequila

50ml Bottle From $ 9.19

375ml Bottle From $ 35.99

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Experience the top shelf and high-class tone of DeLeon Anejo Tequila. This fine highland tequila is aged in bold American Oak then finished in delicate French Oak wine casks, creating a balanced profile of rich caramel, toasted oak and dried fruit with a hint of silky vanilla on the finish. Our tequila blends the art of tequila with the mastery of French winemaking. Made from 100% Highland Blue Weber Agave, our plants yield the sweetest pinas, giving the tequila its abundant character and balance. Perfect for a classic margarita. Includes one 80 proof 375 mL bottle of Anejo Tequila. Please drink responsibly.