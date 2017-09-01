DeLeón – Añejo Tequila

750ml Bottle From $ 41.99

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Experience the top shelf and high-class tone of DeLéon Añejo Tequila. This fine highland tequila is aged in bold American Oak then finished in delicate French Oak wine casks, creating a balanced profile of rich caramel, toasted oak and dried fruit with a hint of silky vanilla on the finish. Made from 100% Highland Blue Weber Agave, our plants yield the sweetest piñas, giving the tequila its abundant character and balance. The definition of smooth, this añejo tequila is best served with freshly squeezed lime juice, orange liqueur and simple syrup in a salt-rimmed glass as a flavorful margarita. Includes one 80 proof 750 mL bottle of Añejo Tequila. Please drink responsibly.