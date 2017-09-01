Cazadores – Añejo Cristalino Tequila

750ml Bottle From $ 31.49

Check Availability Set delivery address to see local pricing

If "Out of Stock" Contact me

Tequila CAZADORES® Añejo Cristalino owes its sheen transparency to its time-consuming and thorough filtration process. Its foundation is first achieved through the slow and harmonious process of fermentation and distillation. This high-quality tequila rests in New American oak barrels for 12 months and then filtered to remove its color while conserving the sensory qualities of an añejo tequila. It’s mellow wood, green and almond notes is perfect for enjoyin neat.