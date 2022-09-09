Casamigos – Añejo Tequila
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This añejo tequila offers clean, smooth blanco tequila with hints of citrus and vanilla. Ideal for sipping or cocktails. 40% ABV.
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
10 Reviews
- 1 year agoRichard L. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoKhadijah E. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoTony R. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoFelicia N. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
DeliciousIt goes down so smooth.Ryan L. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
DivineIt’s a perfect smooth shot.Eric C. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
The best tequila out thereSo smooth and delicious. This is definitely my go to.Ryan L. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
The SmoothestGreat flavor and mouth feel for a tequila. Much smoother than a silver.Lauren E. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Such a reliable and quick app for all party needs!Quick, easy, great selection, never have had a problem with service so farBonnie N. - Verified buyer
I am a firm lover of the Anejo, but really any Casamigos will do, whether it be shots or as a cocktail. Why am I trying to convince you? Just order it!!I am a firm lover of the Anejo, but really any Casamigos will do, whether it be shots or as a cocktail. Why am I trying to convince you? Just order it!!PHPatrick H.