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Casamigos Añejo Tequila 750ml Bottle

Casamigos – Añejo Tequila

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This añejo tequila offers clean, smooth blanco tequila with hints of citrus and vanilla. Ideal for sipping or cocktails. 40% ABV.

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

10 Reviews
  • 1 year ago
    Richard L. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 1 year ago
    Khadijah E. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 1 year ago
    Tony R. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Felicia N. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Delicious

    It goes down so smooth.
    Ryan L. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Divine

    It’s a perfect smooth shot.
    Eric C. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    The best tequila out there

    So smooth and delicious. This is definitely my go to.
    Ryan L. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    The Smoothest

    Great flavor and mouth feel for a tequila. Much smoother than a silver.
    Lauren E. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Such a reliable and quick app for all party needs!

    Quick, easy, great selection, never have had a problem with service so far
    Bonnie N. - Verified buyer

  • I am a firm lover of the Anejo, but really any Casamigos will do, whether it be shots or as a cocktail. Why am I trying to convince you? Just order it!!

    I am a firm lover of the Anejo, but really any Casamigos will do, whether it be shots or as a cocktail. Why am I trying to convince you? Just order it!!
    PH
    Patrick H.