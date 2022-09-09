Ratings overview

1 year ago Richard L. - Verified buyer ""

1 year ago Khadijah E. - Verified buyer ""

1 year ago Tony R. - Verified buyer

1 year ago Felicia N. - Verified buyer

3 years ago Delicious It goes down so smooth. Ryan L. - Verified buyer

3 years ago Divine It’s a perfect smooth shot. Eric C. - Verified buyer

3 years ago The best tequila out there So smooth and delicious. This is definitely my go to. Ryan L. - Verified buyer

3 years ago The Smoothest Great flavor and mouth feel for a tequila. Much smoother than a silver. Lauren E. - Verified buyer

3 years ago Such a reliable and quick app for all party needs! Quick, easy, great selection, never have had a problem with service so far Bonnie N. - Verified buyer