Cabo Wabo – Añejo Tequila |

750ml Bottle From $ 35.99

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With age comes a more rich taste. After maturing in American oak barrels for at least 12 months, Cabo Wabo Añejo becomes even bolder with flavor. Mix it if you want, but this tequila is best enjoyed neat or on the rocks. Amber color invites you in. A whiff of vanilla raises an eyebrow. Hints of honey wake up your taste buds