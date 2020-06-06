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Cabo Wabo Añejo Tequila 750ml Bottle

Cabo Wabo – Añejo Tequila

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With age comes a more rich taste. After maturing in American oak barrels for at least 12 months, Cabo Wabo Añejo becomes even bolder with flavor. Mix it if you want, but this tequila is best enjoyed neat or on the rocks. Amber color invites you in. A whiff of vanilla raises an eyebrow. Hints of honey wake up your taste buds

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.00

1 Review
  • 3 years ago

    Nice flavor, notes of caramel & oak.

    Drink it neat, very small sips to catch that caramel edge. Especially the last sip, with a cool leading edge and it nicely lingers on the palette.
    Christopher M. - Verified buyer