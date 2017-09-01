818 – Eight Reserve Añejo Reserve Tequila

750ml Bottle From $ 104.99

Check Availability Set delivery address to see local pricing

If "Out of Stock" Contact me

"This Añejo Reserve began with an ambitious goal: to become one of the greatest tequilas ever crafted. In the heart of Jalisco, Mexico, 818’s Master Tequileros used their decades of expertise and passion to develop Eight Reserve by 818. What emerged is a painstakingly crafted blend, bringing a level of complexity, softness and depth never before experienced in tequila. The result is an elegant expression that is incredibly smooth and rich. The handmade ceramic decanter is produced by local artisans in Pachuca, Mexico and symbolizes this milestone in 818 history, an unforgettable shape made for infinite tequila enjoyment. Enjoy it neat during life’s special moments."